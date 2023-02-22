EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Indiana has been living dangerously in its recent Big Ten contests.
Though the 17th-ranked Hoosiers had won three of their four games going into a road contest at Michigan State, the victories were of the pulling-victory-from-the-jaws-of-defeat variety, all of the wins by six points or less.
Indiana ran out of luck at the Breslin Center on Tuesday. After a promising start, the Hoosiers faded in a 13-minute span surrounding halftime. Michigan State imposed its will and then held serve in an 80-65 defeat for Indiana.
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker led all scorers with 23 points, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard added 22 points.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (19-10, 10-7 Big Ten) with 19 points but also had an uncharacteristic seven turnovers. Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points.
“Tom Izzo’s teams force you to play hard. If you don’t meet that, you’re going to lose,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “We played well early, but as the game went along, they smashed us.”
It was defense that let the Hoosiers down. Michigan State converted 51.9% in the second half. The Hoosiers shot 46% in the second half themselves, but the Spartans were 5-of-8 from 3-point range after the break and also had 13 second-chance points overall.
Indiana was the aggressor to start. The Hoosiers scored the first eight points of the contest en route to a 12-3 lead. In that start, four of the five Indiana starters were in the scoring column.
Indiana’s defense was impressive, too, holding the Spartans without points in seven of their first eight possessions.
However, the Hoosiers soon found themselves in the deep freeze, and the stops also dried up.
After leading 22-13 with 8:19 left in the first half, Indiana made only three more field goals for the rest of the half. It was a dry spell that was not so coincidentally concurrent with Hood-Schifino sitting out until halftime with two fouls.
“It’s a long game. We’ve got enough players. That was my call. I’d do it again if I had to do it the same identical way. I’m not going to let a guy pick up three (fouls). I’m not going to do that,” Woodson said. “A 40-minute game is long. If he picks up three fouls, then he’s conscious about really guarding. That’s why I took him out.”
Walker had no such problem. Fueled by two different second-chance 3-pointers, Walker scored nine points in the Spartans’ first-half finishing 22-7 run. Indiana went from a commanding lead to a 35-29 halftime deficit.
“Those were back-breakers. Giving up those rebounds and kicking out the threes. It hurts, and it’s hard to come back from that,” Indiana guard Trey Galloway said.
The halftime break did nothing to break up Michigan State’s hot streak. Four different Spartans connected on four 3-pointers to start the second half to take a 15-point lead. Not even a Woodson timeout in the middle of the spurt could stop Michigan State. The Spartans (17-10, 9-7) made their first six shots of the second half overall.
“The three-minute mark before the half set the stage for them coming back out at halftime. Even though we missed some chippies to start the second half, our defense was non-existent,” Woodson said.
The Hoosiers sliced their deficit to five by the 12:03 mark, but it was a false dawn. The Spartans answered with an 8-0 run to take a 61-48 lead with 8:33 left.
The Hoosiers stopped the bleeding after that, and Woodson stretched the rotation by playing Kaleb Banks and Anthony Leal, but the Hoosiers could not meaningfully cut into Michigan State’s lead.
“I’d say for 26 minutes, a number of our guys played as game as we have all season. Every guy brought something to the table,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
The loss dropped Indiana to 3-6 in Big Ten road games.
Before the game, there was a moment of silence to honor the victims of the mass shooting on Michigan State’s campus on Feb. 13. It was Michigan State’s first home game since the tragedy.
Indiana honored the occasion by wearing Spartan Strong hoodies and T-shirts in pregame warmups and on the bench.
Indiana continues its stretch of four road Big Ten games out of five with a trip to No. 5 Purdue on Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.