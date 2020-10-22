ANDOVER — Taking a selfie with the new blonde in town could be prize-winning.
"Local Lucy," with her golden locks and Andover ball cap, made her debut at the town's Scarecrow Festival.
The mannequin/scarecrow is now living a second life as a spokesmodel for spending, dining and shopping locally.
"Lucy loves local. Be like Lucy," said Andover Realtor Marianne Leonard Cashman, who created Lucy.
"I just think Lucy is the bomb," she said.
Before COVID-19, Cashman said she used to spent $76 per month getting gel manicures. But after the pandemic hit, Cashman stopped spending that money on herself and started buying gift cards to give away to local businesses.
"Everybody is struggling and I am all about the underdog, and as a community we can help each other," she said.
The theme of the Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by the Andover Coalition for Education, is community.
Cashman created Lucy using items from Joker's Wild and clothing from the Andover Thrift Shop.
Lucy was a perfect fit for the event, holding her shopping bag with logos for local restaurants, stores and charities, Cashman said.
Visitors were urged to take a picture with Lucy and post it on social media with the hashtag #LoveLocalLikeLucy "for a chance to win a $25 gift card to the local small business of your choice."
Lucy is currently outside Chic Consignment at 44 Main St., where she remains available for photo opportunities. The next drawing will be Nov. 1, Cashman said.
All gift card winners are pulled from a hat by her daughter, Samantha, age 12.
A Realtor for William Raveis, Cashman grew up in North Reading. She lived in California for 15 years before relocating back to Andover 15 years ago, she said.
Friendly and articulate, Cashman said she's been a realtor for the past eight years. "I've always been in the people business," she said.
She's excited to promote Lucy's role, and the work of so many others in the community, beyond the Scarecrow Festival.
"I want to help the local establishments and people need to be reminded of them. We need each other now more than ever," she said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.