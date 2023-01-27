Duquesne Dukes (14-7, 4-4 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-8, 3-5 A-10)
Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays the Duquesne Dukes after RJ Luis scored 23 points in UMass' 85-76 victory over the Richmond Spiders.
The Minutemen have gone 6-3 in home games. UMass is second in the A-10 in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Matt Cross paces the Minutemen with 6.8 boards.
The Dukes are 4-4 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is 2-1 in one-possession games.
The Minutemen and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Weeks averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Cross is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for UMass.
Dae Dae Grant averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.
LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.
Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
