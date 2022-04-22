SALT LAKE CITY — Leave it to Boban Marjanovic to offer the most positive sign yet that Luka Doncic is close to debuting this postseason.
During a five-on-five scrimmage in Utah this week, Marjanovic backed off on defense as Doncic attempted a routine shot. He didn’t want to make contact and disrupt the rehab progress Doncic had made on the left calf strain that has cost him three playoff games.
“You could’ve blocked me,” Doncic snapped to his best friend. “Stop making excuses.”
Spoken like a superstar eager to face a real opponent.
Before the Mavericks’ practice Friday, coach Jason Kidd said Doncic was trending toward playing Game 4 of this first-round series against the Utah Jazz, Saturday afternoon in Vivint Arena.
Doncic planned to run and scrimmage again Friday as the Mavericks’ medical staff continued to assess his re-injury risk while pinpointing when to clear the best player in a series Dallas already leads 2-1.
“Optimistic?” Kidd said when asked how he’d label Doncic’s Game 4 outlook. “That’s a good word. I think when you look at what he’s done up to this point, he’s going in the right direction. He’s listening to the medical. He’s doing all the work. There hasn’t been any setbacks.”
Injury analyst Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes said NBA players who’ve suffered calf strains this season have missed an average of 16 days. Reserve Frank Ntilikina, the only other Maverick to strain his calf this season, missed four games over 12 days in late November.
Game 4 Saturday afternoon would mark 13 days out from when Doncic suffered the strain April 10 in the regular-season finale.
He’s shown steady progress since — from a walking boot to the stationary exercise bike to the treadmill to solo shooting sessions early this week.
Then he played some 1-on-1, participated in team 3-point shooting competitions and went through his “normal pregame routine” Thursday to test his calf as a game-time decision ahead of Game 3.
He’s run in five-on-five, pick-up style workouts the last couple of days with some of the Mavericks’ low-minutes reserves, assistants such as Jared Dudley and other staffers.
“Just better every day,” Doncic said. “More explosive, faster.”
Doncic joked he’s faced the most defensive pressure when they double-team him — not unlike how most of his NBA opponents have resorted to defending — but he’s looked forward to one matchup in particular.
“I like to go against Bobi,” Doncic said, “so I can talk trash to him.”
Perhaps the Jazz’s irksome All-Star center, Rudy Gobert, will be next.
While discombobulating the Jazz’s schemes Thursday night, the Mavericks reclaimed home-court advantage with their eight-point Game 3 win.
But Kidd reiterated the medical staff will approve Doncic’s return based on his health and decreased risk for reinjury — not on the Mavericks’ standing and success without Doncic so far in the series.
“It’s way easier to play basketball than to watch it, especially if your team is playing,” Doncic said. “I’m too nervous on the bench. But it’s been tough. I’ve been doing some court stuff. I’ve been feeling good. I want to get back as soon as possible.”
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.