Luka Doncic played Thursday in his first meaningful basketball game in more than seven weeks.
As if no time had passed.
In Slovenia’s 104-83 World Cup qualifier victory over Estonia, Doncic led with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, 11 rebounds and eight assists to two turnovers in 30 minutes. Veteran point guard Goran Dragic added 19 points (8 of 10 from the floor) and six assists in 18 minutes off the bench.
Though winners in four exhibitions earlier this month, Slovenia endured a slow start Thursday in the team’s home Ljubljana arena and didn’t lead until a few minutes into the second quarter.
But Doncic dazzled with highlights throughout.
He powered past multiple defenders for baskets in the paint early on and finished the first quarter with 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one block that he finished with a stare back at the Estonia player he sent tumbling to the court.
His most impressive assist came via an off-balance, no-look, over-the-shoulder pass for a Slovenia corner 3-pointer. He capped the first half with a stepback 3 from far beyond the top of the arc.
Quite a warm-up for Slovenia’s next World Cup qualifier, Sunday against Germany in Munich, and the start of the prestigious EuroBasket tournament Sept. 1.
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.