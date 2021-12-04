DALLAS — The Mavericks will be without both their star players Saturday night against Memphis.
Luka Doncic (left ankle soreness) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) will not play against the Grizzlies, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Willie Cauley-Stein will also remain out in an extended absence for personal reasons.
The injury updates represent a blow to the Mavericks’ hopes of averting their recent slide against a top Southwest Division opponent. Dallas has lost six of its last eight games, including Friday night’s 107-91 defeat to the Pelicans, perhaps the worst of the season.
Three of those losses came without Doncic, who suffered left knee and ankle sprains Nov. 15.
The Pelicans-Grizzlies back-to-back is the Mavericks’ first since Doncic endured the injuries in the final minute of a win over the Nuggets.
Doncic played 35 minutes and tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists Friday with no mention of ankle soreness afterward. Porzingis, who also suffered an ankle sprain earlier this week, didn’t play against New Orleans.
The Mavericks are 0-3 without Doncic and 3-3 without Porzingis, but Saturday will mark the first time both are inactive in the same game this season.
Perhaps a silver lining for Dallas: Ja Morant will also not take the American Airlines Center court, missing his fourth consecutive game with a left knee sprain.
