North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.