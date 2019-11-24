Last week I wrote to you on our way to a mini vacation, and this week, since we are flying back on a Tuesday, I wanted to start talking to you again. This flight is now going to Baltimore and they say it will be a one hour, 40-minute flight. You can bet, I have the timer on my phone set. From there we have a 90-minute layover and then off to Manchester I pray! It’s a little rockier than I had hoped but what can you do? No Bloody Mary on this flight, just doesn’t feel the same coming back as going.
Anyway, we are trying to make it back this afternoon because something very special is happening over at our American Assisted Living facility thanks to Tracy Thamlin-Landry and Cheryl Tefft. They will be hosting our Senior Resource Committee to help educate us on all the great things they provide there. Most importantly dignity and respect for all of us as we age. First, we will be sharing a lovely meal and then we will have a discussion and tour. We can’t thank them enough.
Getting old is a tough thing. I wish I had better words, but I just don’t. It really is tough and it’s another one of those things like flying, once we are in the process there is not a darn thing, we can do about it. Time keeps moving ahead with or without us on board. The other part that I think is difficult is that you really have no idea, understanding, or care about it until it starts to happen to you. For the most part we are all caught in our own reality right where we are, whether you are 24, 40, 59, 79 or 85 like our beloved Bart and all of you, that I know fall somewhere in here, too.
When my mom, Pearl, was going through aging, she would sometimes try to talk to me about it or mention something in a little bit of shock like, "Sherry, my hair has gotten so thin," or "look at my hands." There were more belly aches or foods that didn’t just set right with her too. I would just breeze it off with a “Mom, no sir,” “you look great,” or “don’t be silly” but for her it was very real. Each stage has it’s new expected, but unexpected surprises too. I think we do get a little crankier at times, but that goes along with the changes our bodies are going through and that we just don’t feel the same. Toss in all the different illnesses, natural aging aches and pains, and slowing down that other people can be pretty darn rude about too.
The great news is that today 90 really is the new, 80 the new 68 I would say, and 60 (I hope) the new 50. That does help.
Well picture this: We are getting on the monorail at the end of the night in Disney. It’s cool outside and I was all bundled up in a big black sweater that I brought thinking I would never have to use. The monorail car we picked was full, but John and I didn’t mind at all. There was a beautiful family sitting down and out of the blue as soon as the mom saw me she popped up and said, “Ma'am would you like a seat?” For a second I looked around and thought to myself “You talking to me?” She was! I declined and thought in my head, "Hey! what about him?" Meaning John.
Well, she was so sweet to ask, and what a beautiful life lesson she was giving her little children, but boy did it make me feel old. I wanted to stomp my feet and yell, “I’m not old enough to need your seat!”
So wish I could go back and be more empathic to my mom and dad. Maybe the one take away from this 10 second experience I will never forget is that we can all try to be a little more mindful of age with each other. That goes for all ages, really. I was talking to a beautiful young mom last weekend and she was so truly worried about her skin because she had discovered a few lines on her face. I dismissed it because she looks young and beautiful to me, but it’s how we see ourselves that is so very important. We may not be able to stop time from aging us, but we can help each other with kind words and just simply sincerely listening to each other along the way.
That’s what places like American Assisted Living and other facilities offer. The part I wish we could erase is the funding required to be there. You never know. That would be a great platform for one of these presidential candidates to take on. I wonder if anyone will? It’s a scary one because no solutions exist “yet” but they will somewhere down the road.
There are some great new businesses in towns that offer something for everyone at all different stages in our lives. I love stores like this. I can walk in with a friend or my daughters and there is something for all of us. Stylish, age appropriate and at a reasonable price too. Guaranteed just walking into these two boutiques you will feel rejuvenated and as though you have left the cold of our area.
A couple weeks ago, my friend Judy Baldasaro, texted me and said, “Hey, on Thursday, let’s meet over at the new Mimosa Trends Boutique. Every Thursday is Mimosa Thursdays from 4:30 until 7 p.m. What a fun easy idea, whether you have 15 minutes or longer. A quick catch up meeting with a friend or a little break after work when you just need a few minutes to yourself before heading home. The owner Lauren and her husband took a chance on Londonderry to start this local business for us. They are now residents. When I walked in the first thing I said was. “I feel like I am on Newbury Street in Boston.” The big difference is it’s a few minutes from all of us, no parking issues and the prices are reasonable too. Very fair, which I didn’t expect when I walked in.
Another incredible place Sorellina Boutique, that just celebrated their one-year anniversary is right next to our own Salon Bogar. When I walk in here, I think NYC! I have been meaning to write about their wonderful Keirstin Daniluk who has managed this beautiful boutique for months, too. She has always been one in a million in my book. Friendly, professional, caring and “smart as a whip” as my dad would say. Amy and Alfredo Lamparelli, the owners of Salon Bogar, know talent when they see it! A special thank you to them for always being there for our community and our Veterans too! Each of these amazing Boutiques are very similar yet a little different from each other too, which is perfect. Sorellina does also offer baby/toddler specialty items which our little Julia in Canada, age almost 2, loves. Happy Birthday to Julia on November 27.
Oh, I do have some other great news and please help me share it: Santa will be coming to our area again. Christmas on the Common will be held on its traditional day the first Sunday in December but only on a different Common. The Clock Tower common area will be the temporary location for this year. Many good people didn’t want to disappoint our little ones. My favorite saying again thanks to Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”
Happy Thanksgiving. I am so very grateful for you.
Sherry Farrell is town clerk in Londonderry and a lifetime resident of New Hampshire.