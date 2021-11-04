The Texas Tech coaching search continues and now it will officially include a man who started his career in Fort Worth, and graduated from UTA.
According to sources, former Crowley assistant coach and current Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire is scheduled to speak with Texas Tech officials this week about its job opening.
Tech has been quietly talking to candidates since it fired Matt Wells.
McGuire is in his fifth season on Baylor's staff.
He was hired by former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who after his arrival from Temple University made hiring Texas high school coaches a priority.
McGuire began his collegiate coaching career in Waco as the tight ends coach in 2017, after he built one of the best high school programs in Texas at Cedar Hill.
Under McGuire, Cedar Hill won three state titles in his 14 seasons, including consecutive championships in 2013 and 2014. He was an assistant at Cedar Hill from 1997 to 2002, and was named the head coach in 2003. Prior to his promotion, Cedar Hill had eight straight losing seasons, and had never won a playoff game.
A graduate of UT Arlington in 1995, he started his coaching career as an assistant at his high school alma mater, Crowley, in Fort Worth. He spent two years there before heading to Cedar Hill.
As a high school coach, there was not much else for McGuire to accomplish. He was inducted into Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor last year.
He quickly became an asset for Rhule, which is why Aranda retained him when he was hired in 2020, and promoted him.
Other than McGuire, current SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, former Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach, who is now at Mississippi State, as well as current UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor all remain on Tech's wish list.
While McGuire is not a "Texas Tech," or a "West Texas" guy, he has ties all over this state and is a logical candidate for the Red Raiders to pursue.
(c)2021 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.