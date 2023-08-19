Running backs are now slightly more valuable than punters, and good ones can be found in the “Manager’s Special Bin” of the NFL draft.
No position in sports has been devalued in recent years any more than a spot that was made famous by the likes of Walter Payton, Jim Brown, Gayle Sayers and Emmitt Smith.
The running backs of today, and their coaches, are stuck managing a problem.
The running back wants to last, and get paid. The coach just needs production. The team wants to avoid wasting a dime.
Players such as Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the NFL’s top current running backs are concerned, justifiably, they are all going to be tossed to the street before reaching the type of money enjoyed by their peers at the top of their respective positions.
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer believes there is a solution, and he intends to test his theory as the first-year head coach at Alabama-Birmingham.
(Full Disclosure: When Dilfer attended American Athletic Conference media days in July in Arlington, I deliberately waited on him to ask this question because he’s a great talker who can fill pages with minimal effort. Kids, do your homework so someone else does your job for you).
“You are more valuable in the NFL the more you can do,” Dilfer said. “Can you cover kicks? Can you return kicks? Special teams is truly a third of the game.
“Running backs should be primary special teams guys. That was not the case when I played.”
It’s not even really the case now; NFL teams don’t want to expose a starting running back to the often violent world of special teams.
But Dilfer has a point about the evolution of the position.
“You better be able to run, block, catch, run after the catch,” he said. “Catching a ball on a swing route and making a guy miss is very different than cutting A to A in the run game. You have to develop more tools because that’s what will make them more valuable to the NFL.”
He can think of two specifically who fit this description. One you won’t know. The other you will.
“Errict Rhett, great running back I played with (in Tampa Bay); wonderful kid,” he said. “He was a runner, and he struggled in the passing game, and he struggled in the blocking game.
“Shaun Alexander, Alabama legend and former NFL MVP (in Seattle); struggled in the blocking game. He would lose value because he struggled blocking. We want hybrids. We want skills, and that’s how we are addressing it.”
The primary concern today is the running back is basically “finished” by the time he’s 28. It’s not the age as much as the mileage.
“I guess I’m the spokesperson for it now,” he said. “If I have a running back this year, I have a freshman superstar, say he has 18 ‘impactful’ plays every game. I guarantee he’s going to be something to someone at the Power Fives. Right? I’ve said I will help my kids, if it’s a better situation, to go to a better situation.”
He’s talking about potentially a player of his who wants to transfer from his Group of Five school to a Power Five. This is college football now.
“That player is going to be more valuable because that coach, if he’s smart, is going to say, ‘He only played 211 plays; he only had contact in 162 of them. He’s fresh,’ ” Dilfer said. “Even when I was studying the NFL, it wasn’t ‘Oh, he’s the best, or he’s the worst.’ It was, ‘He’s the best but he’s only going to be the best for two more years because he had 472 conflict plays last year.’
“Your body only has so many. Unless you’re Walter Payton.”
This is what happened with Zeke Elliott, whom in his seven years the Dallas Cowboys drove into the center of the earth ‘til the point when he was no longer the same player, and he was cut this offseason. This week, he signed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots.
When a running back is as productive as Zeke was in his first five years, any team will use him exactly the way the Cowboys did.
What Dilfer envisions in the future are fewer Zekes, and more Kevin Faulks. Faulk played 13 years in the NFL, all with the Patriots, and retired in 2011.
He never rushed for more than 1,000 yards in season, but he was a weapon because he could do everything well. It made him a favorite of coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.
“You have to sell a kid on his value. Don’t get caught up in numbers at the end of the year; it’s impact per play,” Dilfer said. “You might only play 18 plays, or touch the ball on 18 plays, but did you make an impact on 18 plays?
“If you can all have an impact on those 18 plays then our position group is better, and your body is holding up longer so you can have more value at your next stage of football.”
Now, Dilfer, and most college coaches, have one tremendous advantage here over the NFL coach. He plans to carry six running backs, and rotate them all.
The NFL team doesn’t have that type of space. An NFL team may carry two, or three, running backs on their active roster for a game. And a season.
In 2022, the Cowboys used Elliott, Tony Pollard and Malik Davis as designated running backs.
Today’s NFL running back is justifiably concerned their careers are nearly over the moment they make their team.
Dilfer thinks his way will improve their chances of lasting a little bit longer.
©2023 Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Visit star-telegram.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.