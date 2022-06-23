Steve Sarkisian may never be Mack Brown’s equal in Austin, but he had the presence of mind not to make one of Mack’s biggest mistakes.
Signing one five-star quarterback should never stop you from signing another one. Keep bringing them in, and let the quarterbacks transfer if they want.
On Thursday, the nation’s top quarterback and “most complete high school passer ever” committed to coach Steve Sarkisian and the University of Texas.
Arch Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton, is gone to Texas. Arch announced his commitment via Instagram and Twitter.
Because it’s high school recruiting, where nothing is official until the kid is on campus, in English class and on the practice field, these things are all fluid.
Since 2000, even as the losses and pink slips piled up on The 40 Acres, Texas remains the The Jumpman of recruiting rankings and recruiting announcements.
Texas can’t win football games, but the Longhorns own football recruiting rankings.
Because of his last name and his talent Arch Manning is one of the most sought-after high school football recruits ever.
Arch Manning will either lead Texas into the SEC and make the program relevant against Alabama, or Texas just received a commitment from Chris Simms 2.0.
According to the timeline, this is how this should work in Austin:
2022: Starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers. Texas wins Big 12, Big 12 title game, and college football playoff title.
2023: Starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers. Texas wins Big 12, Big 12 title game, and college football playoff title. Arch Manning serves as the backup, and or sits out in a redshirt season.
2024: Ewers turns pro. Starting quarterback, Arch Manning. Texas wins Big 12, Big 12 title game, and college football playoff title.
2025: Starting quarterback, Arch Manning. Texas wins SEC West, SEC title game, college football playoff title, and Super Bowl against Tom Brady’s San Francisco 49ers.
And just don’t don’t be surprised if it goes like this:
2022: Longhorns start No. 5 in the preseason poll, but Ewers struggles in his first season as Longhorns finish with eight wins and a loss in the Alamo Bowl. Longhorns finish ranked No. 9 nationally.
2023: Longhorns start season No. 3 in the preseason poll, and Ewers improves. UT defeats Oklahoma, and the Longhorns reach the Big 12 title game where they lose to Cincinnati.
Ewers turns pro after the Longhorns win 10 games, and finish ranked fourth nationally, one slot behind five-loss Notre Dame.
2024: In Manning’s first season as the starting quarterback, Texas’ last in the Big 12, UT defeats Oklahoma but can’t get past conference powers Houston or Central Florida.
The Longhorns finish with nine wins, a spot in the Emerald Bowl, and finish the season ranked seventh.
2025: In Texas’ first season in the SEC, the Longhorns lose by double digits to Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and LSU but defeat Texas A&M by four points, after which the Aggies give Jimbo Fisher a 10-year, $100 million extension.
After the season, Arch Manning transfers to Ole Miss where not winning a conference title is not only OK, but celebrated.
This will all evolve somewhere between these silly extremes.
Texas adding Ewers and Manning will give the Longhorns every advantage at the most important position in the game. And Sark needs more than these guys.
When Mack Brown signed Chris Simms in 1999, he was the highest-rated QB recruit to walk the earth. With Simms, Texas was going to win a national title.
In three seasons as the starting quarterback in Austin, Simms was good. He wasn’t great. Texas never won a national title or played for one.
In his junior and senior years, UT finished a combined 22-4 with wins in the Holiday Bowl and Cotton Bowl.
In 2003, Vince Young came to town.
The Longhorns had a great defense, dominant offensive linemen, plus VY. That team won a title.
As Texas has consistently embarrassed itself over the last 10 years the problem has been the quarterback. And the offensive line. The defensive line. Linebackers. The coaching staff. Water boy. Equipment guy.
The Longhorns punter? That guy has been a real player.
UT added one stud college quarterback already in Ewers, and now a high school passer whose bloodline is superior to any quarterback in the history of football.
Sark, find them some more help, and don’t screw this up.
