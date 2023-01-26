ARLINGTON, Texas — Robert Oppenheimer had an easier time developing a bomb than a slew of well-meaning pros who have worked for the Texas Rangers for decades have had developing pitching.
To address the weakest part of their organization the Rangers have thrown every available resource to fix an issue that essentially ended Jon Daniels’ career with the franchise.
Chris Young, Godspeed.
Since taking over as the general manager in Dec. of 2020, CY has thrown stupid, crazy money at this problem. He’s spent the highest of draft picks on this problem. He brought back the club’s most reliable, proven voice to improve the mess on the mound.
In July of 2021, the Rangers used the second overall pick in the MLB draft on Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter.
In Nov. of 2021, the Rangers signed free agent Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million deal.
In July of 2022, the Rangers used the third overall pick in the MLB draft on Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker.
In Nov. of 2022, the Rangers brought pack Mike Maddux to serve as the team’s pitching coach.
This is effort.
With owner Ray Davis fearlessly blowing through money, the Rangers expect to at least flirt with a playoff spot, which would be their first since 2016; the last time the club had a winning record.
If this situation is to improve, and be a reason why the Rangers can contend again for a World Series, it comes down to Leiter and Rocker; can be they be here, and be something more than a DVD.
The two were with a handful of other Rangres prospects at Globe Life Mall on Thursday for a mini-camp, and the earliest we should expect to see real returns on the Vandy kids isn’t 2023 but 2024.
Fears of DVD
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Rangers introduced the three pitchers that would change the history of their franchise, John Danks, Thomas Diamond and Edinson Volquez.
That really didn’t quite happen.
Volquez was signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican in 2001; Danks was the ninth overall pick in 2003, and Diamond was the 10th overall pick in 2004.
In 2006, Danks was part of a trade to the White Sox to acquire starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy. Danks never made an appearance for the Rangers, but pitched for 10 seasons with the White Sox before retiring.
Diamond never made it, and was released by the Rangers in 2009. He appeared in 16 games for the Cubs in 2010, after which he was done.
In 2007, the Rangers traded Volquez to the Reds as part of the Josh Hamilton trade. That one worked.
Volquez pitched for 15 MLB seasons, and Hamilton was the power of the best clubs in Rangers’ history; he won the 2010 AL MVP award.
In the end, the legacy of the most heralded group of young pitchers in the history of the franchise is that collectively combined to bring Josh Hamilton to Texas.
Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker’s 2023
Leiter hopes to pitch in Arlington this year, but given the way his first season went as a pro, spent entirely in Double A Frisco, that sounds a bit overly optimistic.
Leiter was 3-10 with 5.54 ERA in 92 2/3 innings. He did strikeout 109 batters.
Pro baseball didn’t care what he did in college, or that he was a high draft pick. Now he knows exactly where he stands. He’s 22, bright, and talented. Time to do something with it, or else he’s just another guy who should have been.
“At times, yeah (he was discouraged),” Leiter told me. “Expectations were way higher for myself. What the outside expectations are, doesn’t concern me, honestly. My expectations for myself are as high as they come.
“My year was more down than ups. I learned a ton from it. I feel good things about where things are it.”
Rocker is not where Leiter is. He could be ahead. He could be behind.
Rocker was dominant in his three years at Vanderbilt, but then a mysterious right shoulder injury slowed things down. He pitched 34 innings of independent ball in 2022.
He says he’s fine; he also says he’s unsure about his potential workload during spring training.
He sounds infinitely more comfortable now than he did the night the Rangers surprised all of Major League Baseball when they selected him with the third overall pick.
On that night he came across as exhausted, somewhat aloof, or just painfully shy.
On Thursday he was engaging, funny, quick, and thoughtful.
“It’s definitely changed. Time off, mentally and physically. Right then there was a lot of spotlight coverage, both positive and negative,” he said.
He says he doesn’t think about his arm, at all; that he will “I’m an athlete. I know what my body is capable of.”
So the Rangers. Or they think they have a good idea.
The Rangers invested heavily in his position to fix what ultimately has troubled this franchise like few others in the history of the sport.
Men like Maddux, Gray and deGrom should help make this franchise playoff relevant in 2023, but if this team is to fly again above a .500 winning percentage, it will be determined by Leiter and Rocker.
