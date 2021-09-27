NANTUCKET -- It hasn’t felt like 2020 when following Nick Maccario in 2021.
You remember 2020 don’t you? When he finished second in the top three amateur events in New England – Mass Am, New England Am and Ouimet Championship – before winning the Hornblower Invitational en route to his Mass. Golfer of The Year Award.
Oh yeah, somewhere in the middle of that success was a 15-under par 56 at his home course of Bradford Country Club.
This past season has been indifferent, at least from afar, when it has come to golf for Maccario. There weren’t any wins, a few made cuts, and a few no-shows in the bigger Mass. events.
Work and real life took precedence in 2021.
That was until yesterday afternoon, when the Internet started exploding about Haverhill’s son, surviving a 13-man-for-7-spots playoff.
In fact, he copped a spot in the top 64 vying for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Nantucket.
It was vintage Maccario, surviving the 30 mph wind, with a straight drive, a decent iron onto the green, and two-putt for par.
About 20 minutes later he was informed he would be in match play, which begins on Tuesday morning at 8:20 a.m.
“It was a crazy few days,” said Maccario, who shot 1-over par for two straight days, to make Monday’s playoff. “There was really bad fog on Saturday, but we finished. On Sunday, I only played three holes. You could barely see out there. Then Monday morning I finished the last 15 holes.”
He pretty much figured if he parred out he’d be in the final 64. But he bogeyed the 16th hole and just missed a birdie putt on the last hole, realizing a playoff would probably happen.
Maccario was told the playoff would be at 2:30 p.m. so he took a shower, went back to the house to change, got lunch at the course and then hit practice tee for 30 minutes.
It did with 13 players needing to be cut down to seven. Four players teed off, followed by four more players, including Maccario, and then the last five players.
“After the first group, which had three guys get pars, I pretty much figured a par would probably be enough,” said Maccario, who is staying on the island with a friend of a friend from work. “It was not easy though. The wind was directly in our face on the tee. I hit the fairway and the green, but it wasn’t as easy it sounds. I got the par and waited the last group. It got me in.”
Maccario qualified for this “major” event for amateurs, over 25 years old, due to his summer in 2020.
The top 40 amateurs in the world – yes, world – didn’t have to qualify for this event, which Maccario had never played in before, missing out as an alternate three times.
But his summer in 2020 earned him a top 30 ranking and a spot in this prestigious event on Nantucket.
And while it hasn't appeared that Maccario has been on his game, playing in national events has maybe made him better, despite the lower finishes.
Now, in the U.S. Mid-Am, there are 64 players remaining. Maccario faces No. 5 seed Daniel Campbell of Washington state. Campbell was 5-under par through the two stroke play rounds. Maccario was 2-over par.
“I don’t know him at all,” said Maccario. “That’s often the case in these national events.”
Maccario’s mindset is the same it always is in match play.
“Consistency is killer in match play,” he said, “Always being in hole, especially here with the wind blowing 20 to 30 miles per hour.
“Somebody will hit a bad shot and the question is ‘Can you capitalize?’, said Maccario. “No matter who it is, you start match play from scratch. If you can do fairways and greens, you can wear the other guy down. That’s my mindset.”
Maccario said this is his first-ever trip to Nantucket. It most definitely won’t be his last.
“I love it here,” said Maccario. “It’s a beautiful island. But right now I have some work to do, hopefully a lot of work.”
