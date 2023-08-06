Machado hits a home run and a 2-run, go-ahead single to lift the Padres over the Dodgers 8-3

Manny Machado homered into the second deck in left field in the fourth inning and then hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seven-run eighth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat NL West-leading Los Angeles 8-3 to snap a six-game losing streak to the Dodgers