FILE - Japan's Machino Shuto, right, and Reggie Cannon from the USA try to get the ball during the international friendly soccer match between USA and Japan as part of the Kirin Challenge Cup in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Japan Football announced Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, that they have named forward Shuto Machino to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup team for Qatar.