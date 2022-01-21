South Carolina State Bulldogs (8-10, 0-2 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-7, 0-1 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC action Saturday.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is sixth in the MEAC shooting 31.0% from deep. Rakeim Gary leads the Bulldogs shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

The Hawks and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dom London is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.8 points. Zion Styles is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Gary averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

