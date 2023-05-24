It’s considered to be America’s smallest coastline at only 18 miles, but what the New Hampshire Seacoast lacks in size is made up in a big way with plentiful opportunities for anyone hoping to enjoy a warm day among rocky shores, tide pools and smooth sandy beaches.
The state boasts five state park beaches, along with a bevy of other seashore gems to explore and enjoy.
Within an hour, North of Boston residents can be stepping off on coastal excursions and adventures, whether it’s spreading a blanket on warm sand to spend the day or strolling along the shoreline to enjoy the region’s best seafood, music and other attractions.
Check in with the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation, www.nhstateparks.org, for updated rules on pets — which are not allowed in the summer — and parking and camping reservations, and for more details to make a trip just right.
Here are a few beach stops to consider.
Hampton Beach State Park
160 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, N.H.
603-227-8722 (Seacoast office)
Hampton Beach State Park provides visitors with year-round recreation opportunities, from swimming and fishing to RV camping and picnicking. A bathhouse, lifeguards, convenience store and snack bar are also available. Parking is available at pay stations and meters.
North Beach
920 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, N.H.
603-227-8722 (Seacoast office)
North Beach offers waves that surfers enjoy, a sandy beach and good locations for people to watch the action. It's a great family beach to enjoy swimming or picnicking. There are lifeguards, metered parking and a bathhouse.
North Hampton State Beach
27 Ocean Blvd., North Hampton, N.H.
603-227-8722 (Seacoast office)
North Hampton State Beach has limited metered parking, changing rooms, restrooms and lifeguards. Across the road, there’s an ice cream stand that also offers snacks and sandwiches.
Sawyers Beach
2326 Ocean Blvd., just north of Bass Beach (Rye on the Rocks), Rye, N.H.
603-964-5523
This small beach is owned by the town of Rye and offers a more intimate spot for enjoying the waves and sand. There is special permit parking for Rye residents at Sawyers Beach. There are no bathrooms along this beach.
Jenness State Beach
2280 Ocean Blvd., Rye, N.H.
603-227-8722 (Seacoast office)
Jenness State Beach is popular as a warm-weather destination, offering families a great spot for swimming, having picnics or just spending a day exploring the scenic shoreline. Amenities include a bathhouse and metered parking.
Rye Harbor State Park
1730 Ocean Blvd., Rye, N.H.
603-227-8717
Rye Harbor State Park offers 63 acres of Atlantic Ocean views, including the Isles of Shoals and Rye Harbor, also called Ragged Neck. It’s perfect for picnics, exploring, saltwater fishing and more. Amenities include picnic tables and restrooms.
Wallis Sands State Beach
1050 Ocean Blvd., Rye, N.H.
603-436-9404
Wallis Sands State Beach offers oceanfront swimming, views of the Isles of Shoals and a sandy beach for families to enjoy. Amenities include a bathhouse with showers, a store, a grassy area with picnic tables, and ample parking. Check ahead for parking reservations at https://newhampshirestateparks.reserveamerica.com/, which can be placed 30 days ahead of a visit.
Sandy Beach
Between Great Island Common and Ocean Street, New Castle, N.H.
603-436-1992 (Great Island Common gate)
Sandy Beach is a small, scenic spot only 10 minutes from Portsmouth, with a U.S. Coast Guard station at one end and a large seaside park, Great Island Common, at the other. The beach is a bit rocky and the water can be a bit chillier than beach locations heading south, but the picturesque location is still a summertime favorite for a getaway. Parking is available with an admission charge for non-residents.