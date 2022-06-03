Rebekah Kay Ciano and Nate Butcher were just kids — 6 and 4 years old — when their parents moved the family from a city in Maryland to rural New Hampshire.
Ciano, now 42, remembers moving in the midst of a blizzard, the blinding snow something she had never seen before.
Her brother, 37 today, was too young to recall that detail now but can easily describe the quaintness of Windham during his childhood, a distant memory in many ways.
The sibling entrepreneurs now spend their days in side-by-side plazas on bustling Route 111.
Ciano’s business, Rebekah Kay Photography, has been open for nine years and is the only studio of its kind within town lines.
Butcher opened his popular eatery, 33 Hilltop, with his brother-in-law — Ciano’s husband and high school sweetheart, Kyle — seven years ago.
Growing up, there wasn’t much where their established businesses now stand, though the two laugh about one of their favorite hometown spots — Indian Rock Video.
“We did have that,” Butcher reminisces. “We loved going to pick out movies.”
For perspective, when the Butcher family moved to town in 1986, there was just one traffic light — hung by what is now Center School.
“It was just so different,” Ciano says. “But in a lot of ways, there’s still that small-town feel that made my husband and I want to raise our kids here, too.”
Huge population growth is no secret. The 1980 census reported 5,664 Windham residents. By 2019, the count was up to 14,853.
Still, the siblings can name dozens of local business owners in the community.
“You drive up and down town, and we really don’t have many chains here,” Ciano says. “And I’m proud that all of us show support for each other and other groups and organizations through donations and that sort of thing. There’s a lot of giving back.”
The family first moved to Windham because of dad Wendell Butcher’s work in the hospitality industry. But 10 years later, he broke away from the larger hotel chain he worked for to start his own franchise, leading by an example that would shape his son and daughter’s lives.
“I think it’s safe to say that that’s where our entrepreneurial sides come from,” Ciano says. “It was our dad and our mom who always encouraged us.”
Both Nate and Rebekah followed in familiar footsteps out of college, earning jobs in hotels.
She went back to school to study photography, unafraid to pursue a career in the arts with strong family support.
He turned to restaurants, familiarizing himself with all aspects, from front-of-house to marketing.
The brother and sister have already made lasting impressions in the town’s ever-growing landscape.
It took only a few months for 33 Hilltop to be voted among the “Best of Windham,” the annual awards bestowed by Windham Magazine. Readers have continued to put it on the list every year since. Pizzas, fresh salads, artisan sandwiches and handmade burgers are customer favorites.
Just a few doors down, Ciano has become widely known for her family portrait sessions that focus on capturing emotions and storytelling moments.
The siblings and their spouses may be raising the next generation of entrepreneurs at the same time.
Ciano and Butcher are the parents to a combined five kids, cousins who are all best friends and close in age — 11, 10, 9, 8 and 5 years old.￼