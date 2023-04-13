FILE - Magic Johnson arrives at the premiere of "They Call Me Magic" on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, April 13, 2023, because the deal had not been announced.