The Orlando Magic have finalized contract extensions with president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond, a league source confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel.
The extensions, which were first reported by ESPN, are through the 2025-2026 season.
Weltman and Hammond joined the Magic in their respective roles in May 2017. Their original contracts are set to end after this season.
