The Orlando Magic overcame their sloppy first quarter against the Utah Jazz Friday, but they didn’t overcome Utah’s second-half offensive onslaught in their 114-99 loss in Salt Lake City.
The Magic, who trailed 28-12 at the end of the first and by as many as 18 early in the second, cut their deficit to 5 at halftime and tied the game in the middle of the third.
But that Jazz shot 10 of 18 on 3-pointers in the second half to outscore the Magic 70-60 in the final two quarters to secure their fifth consecutive win.
The Magic (13-43) were led by Wendell Carter Jr.’s 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Cole Anthony had 18 points (6 of 12), six rebounds and five assists, while Mo Bamba finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Jalen Suggs finished the game after working with trainers during the third and early parts of the fourth because of his right Achilles soreness. He finished with nine points, seven assists and three steals in 25 minutes.
The Magic had 18 turnovers.
Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz (35-21) with 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The Magic will play the league-best Phoenix Suns (45-10) at Footprint Center Saturday as part of a back-to-back.
