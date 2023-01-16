NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — August Mahoney scored 20 points as Yale beat Brown 81-78 on Monday night.
Mahoney was 7 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3 Ivy League). Isaiah Kelly scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 9 from the line. Matt Knowling shot 5 of 13 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Kino Lilly Jr. led the Bears (9-9, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Paxson Wojcik added 13 points and nine rebounds for Brown. Aaron Cooley also had 12 points and six rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
