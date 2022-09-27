Nearly 18,000 mailed ballots were rejected by local election clerks in the Sept. 6 state primary.

Here’s a breakdown by community:

Mail-in ballots 
 City/town Mail ballots accepted Mail ballots rejected Total ballots cast
 Andover 3,103 83 3,186
 North Andover 2,859 58 2,917
 Haverhill 3,547 73 3,620
 Methuen 2,763 42 2,805
 Lynn 3,925 105 4,030
 Lawrence 2,530 76 2,606
 Marblehead 1,933 85 2,018
 Swampscott 1,760 22 1,782
 Newbury 629 11 640
 Salem 3,821 31 3,852
 Newburyport 1,604 161 1,765
 Hamilton 625 23 648
 Beverly 3,326 99 3,425
 Ipswich 1,401 23 1,424
 Gloucester 2,424 49 2,473
 Danvers 2,369 16 2,385
 Peabody 4,181 19 4,200
 Amesbury 1,450 25 1,475
 State 480,255 11,412 491,667

Source: Secretary of State's office, data from Sept. 6 state primary.

