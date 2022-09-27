Nearly 18,000 mailed ballots were rejected by local election clerks in the Sept. 6 state primary.
Here’s a breakdown by community:
|City/town
|Mail ballots accepted
|Mail ballots rejected
|Total ballots cast
|Andover
|3,103
|83
|3,186
|North Andover
|2,859
|58
|2,917
|Haverhill
|3,547
|73
|3,620
|Methuen
|2,763
|42
|2,805
|Lynn
|3,925
|105
|4,030
|Lawrence
|2,530
|76
|2,606
|Marblehead
|1,933
|85
|2,018
|Swampscott
|1,760
|22
|1,782
|Newbury
|629
|11
|640
|Salem
|3,821
|31
|3,852
|Newburyport
|1,604
|161
|1,765
|Hamilton
|625
|23
|648
|Beverly
|3,326
|99
|3,425
|Ipswich
|1,401
|23
|1,424
|Gloucester
|2,424
|49
|2,473
|Danvers
|2,369
|16
|2,385
|Peabody
|4,181
|19
|4,200
|Amesbury
|1,450
|25
|1,475
|State
|480,255
|11,412
|491,667
Source: Secretary of State's office, data from Sept. 6 state primary.
