Marist Red Foxes (3-4) vs. Maine Black Bears (4-3)
Prague; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Marist Red Foxes and the Maine Black Bears meet at The O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia.
The Black Bears are 4-3 in non-conference play. Maine ranks eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 28.7 rebounds. Peter Filipovity leads the Black Bears with 6.0 boards.
The Red Foxes are 3-4 in non-conference play. Marist is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Tynes is shooting 60.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.4 points for Maine.
Patrick Gardner is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Javon Cooley is averaging 9.4 points for Marist.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
