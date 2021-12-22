A surge in COVID-19 has led to cases, postponements and canceled games in multiple different sports. At the collegiate level, that’s led some conferences to reconsider how they handle the virus.
The Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big West and the Big 12 are all reversing previous forfeiture policies in wake of the recent COVID-19 surge, according to Sports Illustrated, electing to rule games canceled because of the virus as no contests. Previously, games canceled due to COVID-19 resulted in losses for the team responsible for the cancellation and wins for the other teams in terms of conference standings only.
A spokesman for the American Athletic Conference confirmed earlier this week the conference is still keeping its current policies.
The Big Ten released a statement Wednesday saying it’s evaluating its COVID-19 policies, including the ruling on forfeited games.
The College Football Playoff also announced Wednesday new forfeit policies, including how a national champion would be declared if multiple teams were unable to play due to the virus.
“As we prepare for the Playoff, it’s wise and necessary to put into place additional precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games,” Bill Hancock, executive director of the CFP, said in an emailed statement.
“These policies will better protect our students and staffs while providing clarity in the event worst-case scenarios result.”
It’s a scenario that played out earlier on Wednesday when Texas A&M confirmed it won’t be able to play in the Gator Bowl due to not having enough scholarship players.
“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said. “Postseason football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels.”
So far, there have been over 120 men’s and women’s college basketball games canceled in just over six weeks, according to Sports Illustrated. Two of those games affected SMU. The men’s game against Evansville on Tuesday was canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Evansville. Tuesday’s women’s game between UT-Arlington and SMU was also canceled due to cases at UT-Arlington.
There’s been a surge in COVID-19 over the past few weeks. In Dallas County, for example, there were nearly 2,000 new cases reported on Tuesday, stemming from tests conducted on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Conference play is right around the corner for the men’s and women’s teams at SMU. The next game for the men is the conference opener against Tulsa next Wednesday. The women will play Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home next Tuesday before the conference opener against East Carolina on New Year’s Day.
Currently, the AAC’s policy on testing remains the same: unvaccinated players, coaches and staff members are PCR tested weekly for COVID-19. Those who are vaccinated are not subject to testing unless deemed a close contact, though it’s under the discretion of the schools. Those vaccinated but showing symptoms are also subject to testing under the school’s discretion as well.
A spokesman for SMU said the school has no changes to its testing process at this time.
“Our protocols have been effective thus far, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are prepared to modify our approach if needed,” a spokesman for SMU said. “The majority of our population is vaccinated, and we have begun to administer booster shots as individuals become eligible or have breaks in activity.”
