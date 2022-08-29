Sports and Rehab of Derry, Salem and Hampstead is an innovative physical and occupational therapy clinic that has been serving the community for more than 22 years.
Sports and Rehab strives to provide the best comprehensive rehabilitation services in the region. Our mission is to make every patient’s visit a positive experience, so as to encourage good will and adherence to their healthcare needs.
Physical Therapy
Physical therapy services are provided by physical therapists, who are professionals licensed by the state in which they work.
Physical therapists — or PTs, as they are commonly called — are required to have a clinical doctorate degree (DPT) from an accredited institution and must sit for a licensing exam to practice.
Physical therapists are trained to assess your condition and help you regain maximum functional mobility and independence. They use a variety of treatment modalities and techniques to help you move better and feel better; treatment is very personalized.
Do You Need Physical Therapy?
How do you know if you require the skilled services of a physical therapist? If you have an injury or illness that results in pain, physical impairment, or limited normal movement/loss of function, a physical therapist can help.
Physical therapists treat people across the entire lifespan. Many PTs specialize in treating a certain population, like children, the elderly, or athletes. Regardless of age, if you have impaired mobility, a physical therapy evaluation may be warranted to offer treatment and a strategy to improve function.
Some common problems that physical therapists evaluate and treat include:
- low back and neck pain
- fractures
- arthritis
- shoulder tendonitis
- ankle and knee pain
Physical Therapy First
For quicker recovery, get treatment from a physical therapist first. All states have direct access, meaning you can see a physical therapist first for an immediate evaluation without going to your primary care physician. This saves time and money if you are in pain.
You Have Choice!
Today, you have the choice to go to your favorite physical therapy center. Please let your doctor or healthcare professional know you have the right to choose your own physical therapist.
For further information on our services, please visit our website sportsandrehab.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.