In the coming months, at least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the tumultuous end of the country's longest war.
The Merrimack Valley and greater Lowell area will welcome about 150 of them — about 30 to 40 families with mixed demographics, said Melissa Marrama, of Andover, who is helping coordinate their welcoming and support systems.
Marrama was contacted by Patricia Coffey from University of Massachusetts Lowell who is helping the International Institute of New England resettle refugees in the area. Coffey contacted Marrama because she said, "All I know is you post needing something and you get it."
Marrama, who is a founding member of the Kindness Collaborative, gladly stepped up to the task, because the refugees, who fled Afghanistan as the country came under Taliban rule, will have many needs in the coming weeks, months and years as they assimilate to American life.
"The banks were closed when they left," Marrama said. "We don't know who has what financially and when they will be able to access it. All we know is they are coming with shirts on their backs."
The people Marrama is helping to resettle will not be allowed to participate in many U.S. safety net programs including SNAP or Section 8 Housing. They will only have MassHealth Limited, which only pays for emergency services, she said.
The organization is working with AirBnb, which is offering housing for resettled refugees, as well as working with local landlords and hotels to hopefully find housing close to each other, so the to-be-Americans will have a community with each other as they navigate placing their children in school, finding jobs and creating their new lives.
"It's really hard especially with the eviction moratorium in effect, it's hard to find homes," she said.
Marrama is also utilizing her network through the Andover Islamic Center, where her husband Faisal Ahmed serves as president, to ensure any unaccompanied minors will have welcoming homes that practice the same faith. The Andover Islamic Center has been vital to Marrama's volunteer work for years, because while she coordinates much of the help its everyone donating and secures much of the success of the people receiving the services, she said.
"It's a no-brainier to help," said Jennessa Durrani, a board member for the center. "She makes it so easy to help finding deals and crowd funding in goods to get what everyone needs."
Marrama is collecting school supplies, cleaning supplies, toiletries and modest clothing that will help the refugees feel comfortable in their new homes. Because of the emergency refugee status they have been granted, it will take longer for those coming to be allowed to work, which makes the immediate needs vast, she said.
However, after homes are settled, the refugees will still need help navigating getting their children into school, getting jobs and receiving health care.
About seven years ago Marrama, who is a landlord, was asked to house an Iraqi refugee family. She was able to place the families in one of her rentals. She also drove them to English classes, helped the parents navigate getting healthcare and served as the go-between for the school district when concerns arose.
"It's hard enough when you speak English to talk to schools when your child is having a bad day, never mind not speaking the language and not knowing what these kids have seen," Marrama said. "We need people to help them navigate the systems."
Marrama has been amazed by the outpouring of support she has received, including a woman she calls "Ms.V" who was originally supposed to be deployed in Afghanistan for the evacuations. She reached out to a local mosque in the area and was connected with Marrama to volunteer to house a woman or woman and child in her spare bedroom.
Marrama said "Ms. V" wanted to volunteer because "we have to make what was wrong right," she recalled.
And that's what Marrama and others are working to do as they prepare for new arrivals.
"You watch on the news and it seems so big and Melissa does a really great job at breaking it down so you can help," Durrani said.
Anyone who wants to help can contact Marrama directly or the Andover Islamic Center at membership@andoverislamiccenter.org.