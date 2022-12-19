HAVERHILL — Dried gasses, pine cones, berries and other materials collected during cleanups of Hilldale Cemetery are serving as a free resource for making holiday craft items being sold at a new small business in the city.
The Hilldale Cemetery Association, which maintains and operates the cemetery, recently partnered with the “New to You Artisan Senter” owned by Lisa Senter and located at 753 Main St.
The shop features the works of many local artists, including decorative items made from nature’s bounty gathered at Hilldale.
Cemetery clean ups take place weekly from spring to fall and at this time of year they take place in preparation for Wreaths Across America. A ceremony honoring veterans buried at the cemetery was scheduled for noon on Dec. 17, when delivered wreaths were to be laid on the graves.
“It’s an all volunteer effort and often includes local scouting troops,” said Tammy Dobrosielski, vice chair of the Hilldale Cemetery Association.
Dobrosielski along with board members Kim Ocasio and Karen Rutherford are long-time crafters and get together regularly to make decorative items such as yule logs of birch accented with pine cones and artificial greens, so the log can be reused each year.
Pine cones, which are abundant at the cemetery, form the basis for pine cone angel ornaments for Christmas trees and feature treated oak leaf wings and a halo of twine for a rustic look.
“My husband does wood turning as a hobby and uses white oak and birch from the cemetery to make small twig pots (vases),” she said. “And I’ve been making live green swags out of pine, spruce and cedar that I trim at the cemetery to be able to mow under those trees.”
Dobrosielski says other crafting materials are not native to the cemetery, but are brought in by visitors who discard their plastic nip bottles.
“I sterilize them, add sand to weigh them down and insert a curled wire to hold a photograph then I wrap the tops with twine,” she said. “We try to stick to as many natural materials as we can find.”
She said she just began selling the association’s hand-crafted items at Senter’s gift shop, which is near the corner of Main Street and Marsh Avenue.
“She has a lot of items from local artists and rustic décor, so my items fit well into her shop,” Dobrosielski said. “There are a lot of talented artists in the Greater Haverhill area whose works are available at Lisa’s shop.”
“My furniture, home décor and gift shop features the work of many local artists and crafters including members of the Hilldale Cemetery Association,” said Senter, who ran a consignment shop in the downtown for years and opened her new artisan shop on Main Street last year. “The sale of items such as their pine cone angel ornaments help support the association and its work at the cemetery.”
