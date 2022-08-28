What a whirlwind month it has been for Andover’s E.J. Perry.
On July 24 he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after injuring his hamstring in personal workouts.
On Aug. 9 he was re-signed, with coach Doug Pederson saying Jags coaches were impressed with Perry’s development during the late spring and early summer.
On Aug. 27, he starts and plays the entire preseason game, a 28-12 loss in Atlanta.
Perry completed 19 of 37 passes for 201 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions and he was sacked twice.
This coming after a nice performance last week in the second half, 6 for 11 for 92 yards and an interception.
On Saturday, it wasn’t epic by any stretch, but Perry showed signs, particularly in the first half, of his play-making self. The guy we saw at Andover High and later Brown University.
He and fellow undrafted wide receiver Tim Jones connected on three passes for 103 yards, including two for 54 yards and 41 yards.
Of his two interceptions, one was botched by the receiver and the ball flew into the defensive backfield of the Falcons.
Perry’s touchdown pass was a perfect throw on a slant to Laquon Treadwell.
He missed on two other scores, one throw too wide and the other, a perfect strike, was called back due to holding.
“I thought there was some good and some bad,” Perry said. “It was good to see guys out there I’ve practiced with and been in minicamp with make great plays. The scoring drive was a highlight. There was definitely some good stuff to learn from. That’s what I’ve been trying to do this whole time.”
Head coach Doug Pederson was positive about Perry’s effort and performance.
“I think he did some good things,” said Pederson. “I do feel like he tried to do some things and pressed a little bit, trying to make something happen. Sometimes young players can do that … Overall some good decisions; something he can learn from.
He also saw some moxie and leadership skills in Perry’s first ever NFL start in preseason.
“That’s what we need to see from young guys, not playing with starters,” said Pederson. “See how he manages, and gets out of the huddle, getting guys lined up. I thought he was able to handle that pretty well … He made some good throws. He played tough. He played physical. and took some shots there in the second half.”
As for Perry’s immediate future, we will know more on Tuesday, which is the cutdown day as all NFL teams need to get to 53 players.
On Thurs., Sept. 1 at 4 p.m., 16 of those released players can be added to the practice squad.
The Jaguars are thin at quarterback right now with Trevor Lawrence the starter and C.J. Beathard, who may miss a few weeks with an injury, as the probable backup when healthy.
Could Perry make the team as the No. 2 quarterback to start the season?
“A lot of guys made a statement for a roster spot or practice squad,” said Pederson. “There are players we definitely want to keep and develop.”
Sounds like Perry is one of them.
