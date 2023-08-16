METHUEN — The Summer Nights Music Series, hosted by Methuen’s Cultural Council, premiered this month at the Riverwalk Park on Osgood Street.
“Our mission is really to highlight local art and try to give opportunity there hasn’t been yet,” said Jennifer Loiselle, chair of the Cultural Council. “We want a family-friendly event that highlights positivity and culture.”
The Ristuben Jazz & Quartet performed on the opening night. Residents were able to hear vocals and guitar as the trio played a blend of jazz, blues and roots.
There will be two remaining nights of music in Methuen. From 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 8 and 22, residents can enjoy live music, food trucks and vendors. The Bellas will play on Sept. 8. The final music series installment will feature two live acts, Three at Home and Troubadour Soul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.