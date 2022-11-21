Long Island Sharks (1-2) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (2-2)
Vermillion, South Dakota; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the South Dakota Coyotes after Marko Maletic scored 22 points in LIU's 95-58 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.
South Dakota finished 19-12 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Coyotes allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shoot 45.3% from the field last season.
LIU went 12-6 in NEC play and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 16.9 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
