Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at UCLA Bruins (3-2)
Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Houston Mallette scored 20 points in Pepperdine's 64-55 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.
The Bruins are 3-0 in home games. UCLA scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.
The Waves are 0-1 on the road. Pepperdine is the WCC leader with 31.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 6.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Clark is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 15.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.6% for UCLA.
Maxwell Lewis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 15.0 points for Pepperdine.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
