Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at UCLA Bruins (3-2)
Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -16; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Houston Mallette scored 20 points in Pepperdine's 64-55 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.
The Bruins have gone 3-0 at home. UCLA is third in the Pac-12 with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Clark averaging 10.0.
The Waves are 0-1 in road games. Pepperdine ranks sixth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 45.8% as a team from deep this season. Malik Moore leads them shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 63.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for UCLA.
Maxwell Lewis is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists for Pepperdine.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
