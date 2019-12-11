NEWBURYPORT – Roughly 18 months after being charged with reckless driving and texting while driving after a single-car crash off Hale Street, a local man avoided jail time during his appearance in Newburyport District Court Tuesday.
Instead, 23-year-old Thomas D. Graham, of Federal Street, was ordered to take a safe driving course and pay a $50 fine. If he does both and stays out trouble with the law over the next year, the two charges will be dropped.
According to court documents, Graham was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic on June, 21, 2018, driving on Hale Street, when he lost control and left the road. The crash caused the Civic to flip onto its side and land against a fence at the city’s water pumping station.
Both Graham and his passenger were wearing seat belts but the force of the crash sent the passenger’s head against the dashboard. The passenger refused medical treatment, but told police Graham had been looking at his cell phone before the car left the road, according to Newburyport police Officer Kevin Martin’s report.
Graham told the officer he couldn’t explain how “something just pulled them over the side embankment.”
“He didn’t know what happened after that, but he couldn’t get back onto the roadway. The car hit something and flipped onto its side,” Martin wrote in his report.
Martin then asked Graham if he had been texting while driving.
“Thomas told me that he was not texting and then he stated ‘But I was looking at it,’” Martin wrote in his report.
Based on the two statements and evidence at the crash, Martin issued Graham a citation for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and texting while driving. Court records show a clerk magistrate determined there was enough probable cause to arraign Graham on the charges.
