NEWBURYPORT – A local man accused of threatening to “go after” the parking attendant who gave him a ticket last month was barred from the City Clerk’s Office and his intended victim following his arraignment Friday morning in Newburyport District Court.
Daniel P. Russell, 64, of Merrimac Street, was charged with threatening to commit a crime and disturbing the peace following the Sept. 25, incident. That incident saw him scream at City Clerk Richard Jones and others during his three visits to the first-floor office that day, according to court records.
On Friday he was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay out of trouble with the law. His next court appearance is Nov. 26.
According to a report, Russell became irate when he visited the clerk’s office for the second time that afternoon around 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25 in an attempt to clear up a parking ticket.
“He was yelling and leaning against the counter pointing his fingers at workers. Mr. Russell was so loud and disruptive that a worker in a nearby office came in to try and defuse the situation,” Newburyport police Sgt. Jason Kohan wrote in his report.
Russell then demanded to know the parking attendant’s name, a demand not granted by staff. Jones was not in the office at the time.
“He then said that he knew who she was and that he would go after her,” Kohan wrote, adding that Russell also called the parking attendant names.
Russell then left the office and a staff member called police. Kohan went to the clerk’s office and spoke to Jones, who had returned.
With Kohan still there, Jones called Russell on the phone to explain the procedure for appealing a ticket.
“He also told him that his behavior in the office was uncalled for and upsetting to the workers. While on the phone, I could hear Mr. Russell yelling at Mr. Jones. Twice Mr. Jones had to remove the phone from his ear because of the yelling,” Kohan wrote.
Around 3:30 p.m. Russell returned to the clerk’s office to apologize for his behavior. Workers were still so spooked by Russell’s behavior that one of them called 911. Although Russell left before officers arrived, staff told them that Russell was still loud and abrasive, according to Kohan.
