SALISBURY — A Tewksbury man accused of slamming a pregnant woman against a wall last week was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail during his appearance Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.
Albert M. Daley, 28, of 5 South Oliver St. was charged July 11 with assault and battery of a pregnant victim and assault and battery of a family/household member.
He was arraigned the following day and held pending a dangerousness hearing. A dangerousness hearing is held to determine if a defendant poses too great a risk to a victim or society to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.
But the hearing was canceled by an Essex County prosecutor who instead asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Daley on a high cash bail.
Prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Daley became enraged with the victim, grabbed her hair and threw her against a wall inside her Salisbury home. He then fled and was picked up by police minutes later near the Salisbury Beach Reservation.
At the time of his arrest, Daley was very intoxicated, Kennedy added.
Kennedy said Daley has several probation violations, defaults and previous charges on his record, prompting her to ask for the high cash bail.
Daley’s court-appointed attorney asked Doyle to release Daley on personal recognizance because he is unemployed and couldn’t afford even a modest bail.
But Doyle sided with Kennedy. In addition to setting bail at $2,500 cash, Doyle ordered Daley to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and to have no contact with the victim.
Daley was also ordered not to abuse his victim. His next court appearance, via video conference, is scheduled for Aug. 9.
The 28-year-old victim called police about 11:15 p.m. on Thursday to say that Daley grabbed her hair and threw her against a wall following an argument over her unborn child, according to a police report.
Daley had arrived at her apartment earlier in the day and had been drinking for several hours until becoming very drunk. When she told him to leave, he refused.
After throwing her against a wall, he grabbed her face and pushed her head into a railing. When she threatened to call police, he fled. Daley was arrested several minutes later by Officers Craig Goodrich, Michael Devine and Adam Lischinsky, according to Lischinsky’s report.