North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 52F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.