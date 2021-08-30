It was a bittersweet moment Monday morning for Andover firefighters.
They gathered in Ballardvale to watch the USS Constitution's honor guard decommission their old station — taking down the flag to march down the street and raise a new one at the new building.
"Man your station," said Fire Chief Mike Mansfield as some firefighters pulled a firetruck into the newly built Ballardvale fire station.
It's been a years-long process to build a new station in the historic southern part of town. Voters first approved the $8 million station at a special town meeting in 2018. The building was supposed to be completed earlier this spring, but the pandemic delayed construction.
"We're in a position to better serve this area of the community in south Andover in a way that we haven't been able to do in the past few years," Mansfield said Monday.
The 131-year-old Ballardvale fire station had become very cramped throughout the decades as firefighters switched from horses to trucks to haul their equipment. A few years ago when the department bought its most recent truck, it had to be customized to be lower to the ground so that it would fit inside the building, Mansfield said.
The old station could only house the one fire truck and a rescue boat. Three firefighters worked out of that particular building.
The new building has much more space and can accommodate taller trucks. Mansfield added the department is looking to staff an ambulance at that station as well.
"Now we have lots of space to house much more equipment and free up space in our other two stations so they aren't so cramped as well," he said.
He hopes the new station will serve the town well for the next 100 years as growth continues to happen. The new station does pay homage to the original Ballardvale station with its rooftop weathervane, said Select Board Chair Chris Huntress.
There are two horses on the weathervane to represent Sam and Jerry — the original horsepower behind Andover firefighters who carried the firefighting equipment when the station was first opened.
"The memories this building has been a part of will not be forgotten," Mansfield said.