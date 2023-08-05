FILE - Croatia's Josko Gvardiol controls the ball during the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Croatia and Wales at the Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Manchester City is ready to make a big move in transfer market just days before the start of the new season. The English and European champions are set to sign Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol for a reported 90 million euros ($98.3 million) from Leipzig.