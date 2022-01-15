Canisius Golden Griffins (5-10, 1-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-4, 1-2 MAAC)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Jose Perez scored 27 points in Manhattan's 88-76 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Jaspers are 3-1 on their home court. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Perez averaging 5.5.

The Golden Griffins are 1-3 in MAAC play. Canisius has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers and Golden Griffins meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez is averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for Manhattan.

Malek Green is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

