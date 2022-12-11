Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-5, 1-0 MAAC)
Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -7.5; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Manhattan Jaspers after Sherif Kenney scored 21 points in Bryant's 79-60 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.
The Jaspers have gone 2-1 in home games. Manhattan has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.
The Bulldogs are 3-2 on the road. Bryant averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 11.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals. Anthony Nelson is shooting 35.2% and averaging 13.3 points for Manhattan.
Kenney averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Charles Pride is averaging 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Bryant.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
