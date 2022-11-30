Fairfield Stags (2-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (2-3)
Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Caleb Fields scored 21 points in Fairfield's 63-56 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.
The Jaspers have gone 1-0 in home games. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.
The Stags are 0-4 in road games. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.
The Jaspers and Stags match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Josh Roberts is shooting 80.4% and averaging 16.2 points for Manhattan.
Fields is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 14.6 points. Supreme Cook is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds for Fairfield.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
