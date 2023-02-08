WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Mann scored 18 points as Army beat Loyola of Maryland 76-70 on Wednesday night.
Mann added five rebounds and three steals for the Black Knights (14-12, 8-5 Patriot League). Ethan Roberts added 17 points and seven rebounds. Coleton Benson finished with 13 points.
The Greyhounds (8-18, 3-10) were led by Jaylin Andrews, who posted 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Deon Perry added 17 points and two steals for Loyola.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
