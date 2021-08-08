It’s always seemed as though Peyton Manning could see the future, and few superstars in any sport have shared his reverence for the past.
So it’s fitting Sunday night as the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he mixed in healthy doses of both. A speech that moved with the break-neck speed of his two-minute drives began with a dream about the bronze busts that form the centerpiece of the museum in Canton, Ohio, playing a hard-fought game of football and ended with a vow to continue serving the game and make it better for generations to come.
Along the way, as he’s always done, Manning made sure to pause and tip his cap to the fans.
“We may have ignited the fire,” the five-time MVP said while gesturing to his fellow Gold Jackets on the stage, “but you – you – have fanned the flames.”
Manning’s enduring legacy will always burn brightest in Indianapolis. Lucas Oil Stadium literally stands as a symbol of the transformative power of his career and the love affair with football he sparked in the nation’s heartland.
Before Manning arrived with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, football was at best a pleasant diversion until basketball season arrived. But he and his teammates turned the Colts into must-see TV and the hottest ticket in town.
Indianapolis won at least 10 games for nine straight seasons from 2002-10, a stretch that included a Super Bowl championship following the 2006 season and another AFC crown after the 2009 campaign. The unprecedented run turned even grandmothers into pigskin fanatics and spawned a generation of children named Peyton.
But Manning’s connection to the city goes even deeper. He remains deeply involved with the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. He’s even been known to surprise guests and their families with little or no fanfare.
That kind of charity and commitment to the community goes alongside his 141 regular-season wins over 13 on-field seasons with the franchise. When he retired after the 2015 season, Manning held NFL career records with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns. He racked up 54,828 passing yards and 399 scoring strikes while wearing a Colts uniform.
“It was a joy and a privilege to represent the Horseshoe,” Manning said.
His speech began on a light note with a semi-serious “thank you” to previous induction classes for long-winded speeches that limited this year’s classes to six-minute speaking windows.
“(Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker) Ray (Lewis) just finished giving his speech that he started in 2018,” Manning joked.
He also had a barb prepared for long-time rival Tom Brady, who took a break from training camp with the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend the ceremony in person. The crowd booed loudly when Brady was mentioned, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner just smiled and waved in response.
“By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in 2035, he’ll only have time to post his speech on Instagram,” Manning said.
The speech was also filled with plenty of substance. Manning provided a rare glimpse into his private emotions when his voice cracked as he thanked his presenter and father, Archie Manning, for all that’s he’s done during his storied career.
He also ended his recounting of his dream game with the other bronze busts on a serious note that harkened back to the game’s roots.
“Anyway, I just think it’s pretty cool to say I’m on the same team with Johnny Unitas and Slingin’ Sammy Baugh,” Manning said.
Manning has never made a secret of his admiration for Unitas, whose Colts franchise records he shattered.
When the three-time world champion passed away in 2002, Manning wore black high-top sneakers in his honor. On Sunday, he took time to honor a pair of his former coaches who died earlier this year – former Colts offensive line coach Howard Mudd and former Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp.
Much of the speech breezed by in a swirl of humor and nostalgia, but there was a definitive point Manning wanted to make.
The game has faced many challenges in recent years – from the concussion controversy to the pandemic – and is fighting to hold onto its market share in an entertainment landscape increasingly crowded with options.
Manning will join a new team this fall, hosting select “Monday Night Football” games with his brother Eli and he made it clear he plans to be an integral part of football’s future.
“I don’t know about you, but I’m not done with game,” he said. “I never will be.”
Manning became the first quarterback to defeat all 32 NFL teams, and he retired after leading the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50 – becoming the first quarterback to win the big game with two different franchises.
He said the states of Louisiana (where he was born and played high school football), Tennessee (where he became a college legend), Indiana and Colorado will always be part of his extended family. And he clearly looks forward to deepening his connections at every stop.
But he spoke most earnestly about the need for those who have benefitted most from the game’s past to give back to its future.
“A legacy is only worthwhile when there is a future to fuel,” Manning said. “God bless you, and God bless football.”