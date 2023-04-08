FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Conference during the regular season)
Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -105, FC Cincinnati +263; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Elias Manoel leads the New York Red Bulls into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against Charlotte FC.
The Red Bulls are 12-8-6 in Eastern Conference games. Lewis Morgan leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the league with 14 goals. The Red Bulls have scored 47.
Cincinnati is 9-7-10 against conference opponents. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 49 goals.
The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan has 14 goals and three assists for the Red Bulls. Manoel has scored two goals over the past 10 games.
Brenner has scored 17 goals and added six assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
Cincinnati: 4-1-5, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Cristian Casseres Jr (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Zach Ryan (injured).
Cincinnati: Sergio Santos (injured), Beckham Sunderland (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
