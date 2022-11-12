Vancouver Canucks (4-7-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -181, Canucks +151; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks take the ice in a non-conference matchup.
Toronto is 7-4-3 overall and 5-2-1 at home. The Maple Leafs have conceded 38 goals while scoring 40 for a +2 scoring differential.
Vancouver is 2-4-2 in road games and 4-7-3 overall. The Canucks have gone 1-2-2 in games decided by a single goal.
Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won 6-4 in the previous meeting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has three goals and 13 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.
Bo Horvat has 12 goals and four assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.
Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).
Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.