Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -209, Senators +172; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators.
Toronto went 35-14-7 overall a season ago while going 18-7-3 at home. The Maple Leafs averaged 3.3 goals and 6.0 assists per game last season.
Ottawa went 23-28-5 overall and 9-18-1 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Senators averaged 2.8 goals and 4.5 assists per game last season.
The teams meet for the second game in a row.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body), Auston Matthews: out (upper body).
Senators: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.