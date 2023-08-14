FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs' 2020 first-round draft pick Rodion Amirov waves as he is acknowledged by the crowd before the team's NHL hockey action against the Washington Capitals in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died less than 2 years since being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was 21. Agent Dan Milstein confirmed to The Associated Press that Amirov died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Munich, Germany.