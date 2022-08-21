ATlANTA — Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna returned to the lineup Sunday, days after his DUI arrest.
Outfielder Eddie Rosario had soreness from a hamstring injury he sustained earlier in the homestand. He was available off the bench but didn’t start the game, which resulted in Ozuna hitting eighth and manning left field. Ozuna received boos during pregame player introductions. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, booed walking up to the plate and following the at-bat. He was removed for Rosario as a pinch hitter in the seventh.
Ozuna, 31, hadn’t played since Aug. 14. His on-field production has been putrid, especially recently, with Ozuna hitting .178 with a .530 OPS over 11 games this month. Manager Brian Snitker confirmed Ozuna had recently been left out of the lineup for performance reasons.
Ozuna was arrested early Friday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The Braves and Ozuna issued statements but haven’t commented further, citing it being a legal matter. Ozuna said he apologized to his teammates and fans.
The recent events continued a troubling trend for Ozuna, who 15 months ago was arrested in connection with a domestic assault at his home. The charges were later reduced, and Ozuna entered a pretrial diversion program. He was retroactively suspended 20 games without pay.
Ozuna began the 2022 campaign as the Braves’ left fielder. He’s also logged time as the designated hitter. But Ozuna, who parlayed his exceptional 2020 season into a long-term deal, has greatly underwhelmed. He’s hit .214/.263/.393 across 107 games, leading the team to heavily reduce his at-bats.
The Braves signed Ozuna to a four-year, $65 million contract following the 2020 campaign. He has $33 million remaining on his deal following this season.
