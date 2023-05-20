North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.